When Nandan Nilekani was asked not to issue Aadhaar Card to a driver

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 31: Infosys co-founder and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India chairman Nandan Nilekani was once asked not to issue Aadhar Card to a driver by a fellow cabbie for rash driving.

The interesting episode has been recorded by his wife Rohini in her new book titled "Samaaj, Sarkaar, Bazaar: A Citizen-First Approach."

The incident occurred during the early days of the unique identification project. As per the book, once Nilekani got a strange request from a taxi driver outside an airport.

Nilekani along with his wife Rohini was crossing a pedestrian walkway at the airport when a car heedlessly rushed by, forcing them to jump back to the pavement. As they were recovering from the shock, a taxi driver nearby shouted: "Sir aap usko Aadhaar card mat dena (Sir, don't issue him an Aadhaar card."

The book is an invitation to thinkers, researchers, writers, civic leaders, and all citizens to join the important public discourse around the changing role of the three sectors -society, state and markets, Rohini writes in her book.

"If we forget that we are members of society first and foremost, and instead see ourselves as mere beneficiaries of the state or as mere consumers of the market in search of a better material life, then we endanger the foundational supremacy of 'samaaj'. And that inevitably will endanger our own interest over time, both as individuals and as communities," Rohini, who previously authored books like "Stillborn" and "Uncommon Ground" besides several children's works, writes.

The book is slated for release on August 4 and it will be available at select bookstores and e-commerce platforms. Any proceeds will go to the civil society organisations that Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies supports. It will also be freely available on www.samaajsarkaarbazaar.in.

Story first published: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 19:31 [IST]