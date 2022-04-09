When life hands you lemon you pay more: The best memes on the prices of ‘nimbus’
New Delhi, Apr 09: The prices of lemon is the talk of the town. In Delhi, a kilogram of lemon is selling at Rs 350, while in Noida it is up to Rs 280.
There are various factors for the hike in prices and the primary ones are demand and supply.
"The prices have gone really high. Earlier, we used to purchase a whole lemon sack for Rs 700 which now costs Rs 3,500. We are selling a single lemon for Rs 10 and nobody is ready to buy it. Nobody is ready to accept that the prices have gone up and are leaving without the purchase of the lemons," a vendor told news agency ANI.
The sky rocketing prices of lemon have caught the attention of netizens who have used their creativity to create memes on the issue. Take a look at a few of them:
