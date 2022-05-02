At 46, Iron Lady of Manipur Irom Sharmila gives birth to twins on Mother's Day

After Amul, Mother Dairy to be costlier by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow

When is Mothers Day in 2021? How can you celebrate it differently?

When is Mother's Day 2022? What are the best ways to celebrate?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: Mother's Day 2022 is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

How did Mother's Day begin?

Mother's Day was first celebrated in the US in 1908. The modern Mother's Day began in the United States, at the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century.

It is not directly related to the many traditional celebrations of mothers and motherhood that have existed throughout the world over thousands of years, such as the Greek cult to Cybele, the mother god Rhea, the Roman festival of Hilaria, or the Christian Laetare Sunday celebration (associated with the image of Mother Church).

How can you celebrate differently?

Most moms simply wish to connect with their children and spend time with family in any way possible-if not in person, then with a phone call or video chat!

If your mom is at home, give her a day off from any family chores, especially during this difficult time.

Bake a cake!

Bake a cake! Have a movie night, complete with theater treats.

Make a homemade gift! Make your own card

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 14:10 [IST]