When is Friendship Day 2020? July 30 or August 2

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: Friendship Day is also known as International Friendship Day is celebrated all over the world to cherish the bond of friendship in our lives.

    It is celebrated on July 30 in many parts of the world and in India it is celebrated on first Sunday of August. and this year it falls on August 2nd.

    The idea was proposed in the year 1958 in Paraguay, by the World Friendship Crusade.

    In 2011, the UN General Assembly, on April 27 declared July 30 as the 'International Friendship Day'. and is dedicated to all the amazing people without whom our lives would be incomplete. The UN's idea behind the International Day of Friendship was to inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

    Meanwhile, another story regarding the history of International Friendship Day suggests that the day was first coined by Hallmark Greeting Cards founder Joyce Hall in 1930. The day was celebrated to cherish friendship and value the people in our lives.

    On the occasion, we bring to you top quotes on friendship by popular personalities:

