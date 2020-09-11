When exactly will you get our land back: Rahul Gandhi questions Centre over Chinese aggression

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is seen repeatedly questioning the Centre on the issue of Chinese aggression across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, on Friday took to Twitter to take a jibe at the government.

What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an Act of God?"

Rahul Gandhi was referring to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent remark that coronavirus was an 'act of God' which may result to contraction of the economy this fiscal.

Military commanders of India-China to meet soon, discuss complete disengagement

It can be seen that Gandhi's tweet has come after external affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday evening on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Moscow.

At the meeting between the two leaders, India and China reached a five-point consensus on easing border tensions in Ladakh. Last week, defence minister Rajnath Singh, too, had met his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, in the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that language is just a mode of study and not a study in itself. Addressing the conclave, PM Modi said, "We need to see that most of the energy of students should not be spent on learning the language rather than the subject. A child should understand what they are taught."

NEP 2020: Students should be taught in mother tongue till class 5, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister further went on to say that in a lot of countries, elementary education is imparted in their mother tongue. "It is a known fact that students learn better in the language they speak at home."

In rural areas, parents are not associated with a child's learning because of the mode of teaching at school. At least till class 5, students should be taught in the mother tongue.