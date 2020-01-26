Violence and weapons no solution: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: Addressing the nation in the 61st edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream). He said violence is not a solution.

Modi said insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue.

"Today is the 26th of January. This time, it came across as appropriate to change the broadcast time of Mann Ki Baat, on account of the Republic Day Celebrations. And that is why I am reaching out to you this evening through Mann Ki Baat, having thought of a separate time slot," said the prime minister.

"We have come together, once again, on the dais of Mann Ki Baat .This is to discuss newer subjects; to celebrate the latest achievements of our countrymen; in fact, to celebrate India," he added.

Citing letters which he received from various people, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts taken by citizens for the betterment of the society.

Congratulating one of the persons who wrote to him, PM Modi said, "Well, Shailesh ji, heartiest congratulations and many good wishes to you. The Mann Ki Baat Charter in connection with your New Year resolution is very innovative. I shall certainly send it back to you, along with my best wishes inscribed.

Speaking on the Mann ki Baat charter, Modi says, "Friends, when I was glancing through this 'Mann Ki Baat Charter', I was taken aback at the magnitude of its contents... a multitude of hash tags. And, of course, we have striven together on myriad endeavours."

"And that's why, it is said, "Charaivetee, charaivetee, charaivetee..." Keep walking, keep marching, keep advancing! Your endeavour should revolve around that Mantra."

"Friends, on 22nd January, the third 'Khelo India Games' concluded in Guwahati. These games had around 6 thousand players from different states participating. You will be surprised to know that 80 records were broken during this grand sports festival. And I am proud that of these 80 records, 56 were broken by our daughters. I along with all the winners, congratulate all the participants. I also thank all the people, coaches and technical officers associated with 'Khelo India Games' for organising them successfully"

Speaking on water conservation efforts, PM Modi raised the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and said: "Quite a few extensive and innovative efforts are underway, in every corner of the country, for the sake of conserving water. It gives me joy to let you know that the Jal Shakti campaign that commenced last monsoon is taking rapid, successful strides with the aid of public participation. The best part is that in this campaign, people from all strata of society contributed wholeheartedly. Take for instance Jalore district in Rajasthan."

He cited examples from Uttarakhand and a village called Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh which have shown public participation in water conservation efforts.