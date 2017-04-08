  • search

When Dalai Lama visited his first home in India

    For the Dalai Lama it was a homecoming. The Dalai Lama visited the Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Incidentally this was his first home in India when he fled Tibet in 1959. He stayed at the monastery for three days.

    Dalai Lama on his arrival to India stayed at the monastery for three days. He was just 25 back then and during his stay he delivered his first preaching in India. That was 58 years back.

    The Dalai Lama arrived in India by foot. He had made a 140 kilometre road journey from Dirang by foot. This was after China seized Tibet.

    When he arrived at the monastery there was huge security deployment. He spoke briefly with the monks while being seated under tall Buddha statue.

    The Dalai Lama was asked recently whether he ever wore trousers. He said he had just once when he escaped from Lhasa in disguise.

    China has been claiming a part of Arunachal Pradesh. China said that the Dali Lama's visit has put in question ties with India. However India allowed the visit by the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh.

