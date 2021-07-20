When an RTI reply of 2013 revealed that 9k phone numbers and 500 emails were snooped upon every month

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: Understand the chronology, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah amidst the ongoing Pegasus row in which it has been claimed various persons had been stopped upon.

This is a report by the disrupters for obstructors, Shah said in a statement. People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein, but today I want to seriously ask about the timing.

In this context it would be interesting to take a look at an RTI reply from 2013 in which it was revealed that 9,000 phones and 500 email accounts were watched every month by the UPA government at the time.

The response was given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 6, 2013, after Prosenjit Mondal filked an RTI.

The RTI reply states, "On an average, between 7,500 to 9,000 orders for the interception of telephones and 300 to 500 orders for the interception of emails are issued by Central Government per month whereas.

On 19 January 2006, Amar Singh, the then general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, alleged that his phone was tapped by the Manmohan Singh government.

Later other opposition leaders like Sitaram Yechury, Jayalalithaa, Chandrababu Naidu. made the same allegation.

The reply of the then PM Manmohan Singh on this was very interesting. He said that this phone tapping was not done by the government but by a private agency. A person named Bhupinder Singh was also arrested in this connection.

On 17 October 2009, the then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the CPM government of Bengal of tapping her phone, email and even SMS. The then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said that PM Manmohan Singh will present his side on this issue. Manmohan Singh rejected the opposition's demand of JPC in this matter.

On 14 December 2010, PM Manmohan Singh, who was PM at that time, himself admitted that the phones of top corporate personalities have been tapped. He advocated it on the grounds of national security, tax evasion and money laundering.

The very next day, he ordered the cabinet secretary to look into the phone tapping case and strengthen the legal framework to prevent such leaks.

On 22 June 2011, when a letter from the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee wrote a letter to the PM requesting him to conduct a secret inquiry into the bugging of his office.

On 22 May 2011, the UPA government ordered the CBDT to continue with the phone tapping. This happened after the Committee of Secretaries had recommended against it. On 23 June 2011, CBEC Chairman S Dutt accused DRI of tapping his phones. After this, on 6 February 2013, SP leader Amar Singh accused the UPA of tapping the phone.

On 13 June 2021, BJP accused the then Gehlot government of Rajasthan of tapping the phone. The important thing is also that the Congress MLAs themselves have made serious allegations of phone tapping on the Gehlot government during its current tenure. In such a situation, there is a whole bundle of sins of phone tapping and snooping in the name of Congress, which is a very dark history of independent India.

Snooping on Pranab Mukherjee during UPA govt.

