When a cat 'catwalks' on a treadmill!

New Delhi, Nov 02: Cats are known for their graceful walk hence the term 'catwalk'. However, when a cat took its walk a notch higher and walked on a treadmill like a pro, the video became viral leaving netizens in awe and shock. The viral video has so far garnered seven lakh views on social media.

Maha min asks collector if he drinks alcohol; video goes viral

The video was shared on twitter by one Twitter handle Yoda 4ever with the caption: "Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill".

Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill..🐈👼😍



🎥: tt | danieIIesanford67 pic.twitter.com/KpvzHLJZGd — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 1, 2022

In the 49-second-video, one can see the little girl taking the lead and walking on the treadmill. The girl shows her pet cat how to walk on it. The cat followed her steps. He too got up on the treadmill and did exactly what the little girl showed. The little girl was so excited about this.

The twitterati reacted sharply over the video with comments.

One of the use wrote, "Meow, mew. It's getting harder and harder to get that bowl of cream."

@deborahskyrim meow, mew. It's getting harder and harder to get that bowl of cream. — michael buckovich (@23brookside) November 1, 2022

Another use said it adorable. "That is just adorable."

That is just adorable 😍 — StarmerOut🇵🇸🇺🇦🇪🇺 #GeneralStrike (@StarmerGone) November 1, 2022

The third user said, "I CANNOT BELIEVE she got that cat to do that. What a great cat!"

I CANNOT BELIEVE she got that cat to do that. What a great cat! 😻 — Sue Sue Heck (@Newportgomes) November 1, 2022

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 17:09 [IST]