YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    “When a big tree falls, the ground shakes”: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in now deleted tweet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 21: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury raised eyebrows on Saturday with his tribute tweet to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter.

    He posted an infographic with a picture of Rajiv Gandhi and his infamous statement, "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes." However, he immediately deleted and shared another post with the former PM's another quote. It was a controversial statement made by the former PM justifying the 1984 Sikh genocide in the wake of Indira Gandhi's assassination.

    “When a big tree falls, the ground shakes”: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in now deleted tweet
    “When a big tree falls, the ground shakes”: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in now deleted tweet

    "Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people. The goal is material, cultural and spiritual fulfilment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development," the message said.

    Adhir Chowdhury distanced himself from the message and said, "The tweet against my name in the tweeter account has nothing to do with my own observation." He further stated, "a malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me. [sic]"

    However, he did not elaborate how the forces accessed his Twitter account.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. He tweeted, "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi."

    The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.

    Comments

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X