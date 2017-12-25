WhatsApp will not work on these mobiles phones starting Dec 31

WhatsApp will stop working on a number of platforms from December 31, the company has confirmed.

The messaging app will drop support for 'BlackBerry OS', 'BlackBerry 10', 'Windows Phone 8.0' and older platforms, from December 31, 2017, according to an express.co.uk report published on Monday.

"We will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time," WhatsApp said.

To recall, WhatsApp had extended support for both platforms in June this year. At the time, WhatsApp had also revealed that the app will stop working for phones running Nokia S40 will be stopped from December 31, 2018.

The app will stop working on phones running Android 2.3.7 and older (Gingerbread) will be stopped from February 1, 2020. The messaging app became unavailable on Nokia phones running Symbian S60, from June 30, 2017.

WhatsApp first announced about these outdated mobile platforms in year 2016. It said that it will end support for these mobile platforms. However, it later updated its blog stating that it extended its deadline to June 30, 2017. This deadline was further updated to December 31, 2017.

These are the mobile OS that would stop supporting WhatsApp after Dec 31

Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 after December 31, 2017

Windows Phone 8.0 and older after December 31, 2017

Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018

Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020

