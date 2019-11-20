  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp snooping: Parliamentary Panel headed by Shashi Tharoor to examine case today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary committee will examine the WhatsApp snooping issue today.

    The meeting comes at the backdrop of 17 people, who were victims of Pegasus snooping, wrote to the parliamentary standing committee demanding an inquiry.

    WhatsApp snooping: Parliamentary Panel headed by Shashi Tharoor to examine case today
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    The IT Parliamentary panel will meet to seek response from the Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology, Home Affairs and the Department of Atomic Energy on citizens' data security and privacy, news agency IANS reported quoting sources.

    WhatsApp says alerted govt of spyware attack in Sept too; IT Min says past info was inadequate

    Earlier this month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp revealed that Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus, triggering a furore over breach of citizens' privacy.

    Facebook claimed that the snooping took place in April ahead of the national elections. Following the disclosure by WhatsApp, The social media giant has sued NSO, the Israeli firm that made the software.

    However, Facebook said it has taken a "strong action" in the incident that remains committed to protecting messages of its users.

    While targeting the government, opposition leaders Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have alleged that their phones were tapped.

    India accounts for about 400 million WhatsApp users, while the social media has 1.5 billion globally.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor whatsapp parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue