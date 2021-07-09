WhatsApp puts updated privacy policy on hold

Fake: Govt is not recording WhatsApp calls and has not introduced additional tick system for messages

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: WhatsApp has told the Delhi High Court that it has voluntarily put its updated privacy policy on hold.

The High Court is hearing pleas by Facebook and WhatsApp challenging a single judge order who rejection their pleas against the Competition Commission of India.

We voluntarily agreed to put it (the new policy) on hold... we will not compel people to accept, senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for WhatsApp told the court.

"CCI is inquiring into a policy I (WhatsApp) have put on hold. If Parliament allows me to share data (under the Data Protection Bill) then CCI cannot say or probe anything. We have already put our updated privacy policy on hold till the bill is passed," Salve also said.

The matter has been adjourned after Salve sought time to respond to the CCI notices.