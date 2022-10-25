WhatsApp down: Netizens flood social media with funny memes

Now, users can shop from JioMart via WhatsApp

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 25: Several netizens on Tuesday complained on social media about experiencing disruption in WhatsApp. However, the Meta-owned company has said that it is working on the issue.

Many took social media saying that there were unable to send or receive messages. Also, WhatsApp users are unable to do video or audio calls.

Disruptions are being experienced in many parts of the country, with as many as 11,000 users reporting disruptions, according to realtime monitor Downdetector.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said, as per Reuters.

According to the heat map displayed on the Downdetector website, user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, people headed to Twitter to complain and check if others were facing similar issues.

Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.

However, netizens used the opportunity to add humour to the situation.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

You came here to see if Whatsapp is down right? pic.twitter.com/Vwx1urd3BS — 0xShane (@BeLikeShane) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

People rushing to Twitter to check if WhatsApp is down or not

#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/Ufq0gQDRSi — Sanyam Jain (@sanyam_jain7) October 25, 2022