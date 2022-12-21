YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    WhatsApp bans 37.16 lakh accounts in India in November

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 21: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned 37.16 lakh accounts in India in November, about 60 per cent more than the accounts it barred in the preceding month.

    The banned WhatsApp accounts in India include 9.9 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users.

    WhatsApp bans 37.16 lakh accounts in India in November

    In October, WhatsApp had banned 23.24 lakh accounts in the country, including 8.11 lakh accounts which were barred proactively. ''Between 1 Nov, 2022 and 30 Nov, 2022, 3,716,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 990,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number,'' WhatsApp said in its India Monthly Report for November published under the Information Technology Rules 2021.

    The tougher IT rules, which came into effect last year, mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken, as reported by PTI.

    Big social media firms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms. Concerns have been flagged by some quarters time and again over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content, and 'de-platforming' users.

    The government last week announced rules for setting up a grievance appeal mechanism against arbitrary content moderation, inaction, or takedown decisions of big tech companies.

    WhatsApp denies data breach concerns, says no evidence of any leakWhatsApp denies data breach concerns, says no evidence of any leak

    WhatsApp received higher number of appeals from user in November to ban accounts compared to October. It received 946 complaints in November from users, which included appeal to ban 830 accounts. It acted only against 73 accounts.

    WhatsApp said it responds to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket.

    An account is 'actioned' when it is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint, the report said. In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform, the report said.

    Comments

    More WHATSAPP News  

    Read more about:

    whatsapp

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 21:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X