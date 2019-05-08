What were police personnel doing with saffron head scarves at Digvijaya’s road show

Bhopal, May 08: An FIR has been registered after a group of people who raised Modi slogans in Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh's roadshow in Bhopal.

Digvijaya Singh has been fielded by the Congress party from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency against Malegaon blasts-accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

In a huge embarrassment, the roadshow conducted by Digvijaya Singh and Computer Baba was dampened by chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

Hindutva touches a feverish pitch in Bhopal

Several police personnel were also reported to be wearing saffron scarves at the onset of the rally. When asked, one of the on-duty police personnel told news agency ANI that they were "made to wear this", following which objections were raised.

On Tuesday, Digvijaya Singh had stirred another controversy as he had conducted a 'pooja' in presence of Sadhus who later said that they did not know it was a political campaign.

Singh had performed a 'pooja' with Computer Baba and other Sadhus ahead of the Bhopal constituency Lok Sabha Elections.

