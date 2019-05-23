What went wrong for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh?

New Delhi, May 23: The trends of the Lok Sabha Elections results show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving ahead to sweep Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

At the time of filing this story, the BJP was leading in 28 seats out of 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh, on all the 25 seats of Rajasthan. and 10 seats out of 11 in Chhattisgarh.

It's notable that the Congress dethroned BJP from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in last year's assembly elections. It was already ruling Punjab, which has 13 Lok Sabha seats, before the elections were conducted in above mentioned three states.

In other words, when Lok Sabha Elections were announced then the Congress was ruling Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, which have a total of 78 Lok Sabha seats.

In a first, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had permitted chief ministers of these Congress ruled states to fight Lok Sabha Elections in their name with a rider that they win maximum Lok Sabha seats for the party.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had promised Rahul to win a certain number of seats for the party. Except Amarinder Singh, all other CMs seem to have failed.

The Congress is highly disappointed with the trends from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

A senior Congress source tells One India that that the party high command has taken serious note of ot it.

The source tells on the condition of anonymity that one of the main reasons of the Congress' poor performance in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is that both Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot were completely focussed on ensuring their sons' victory.

It's notable that when the last reports came in Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath was leading from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Even senior Congress leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh, and Kantilal Bhuriya have been trailing from Guna, Bhopal, and Ratlam parliamentary constituencies respectively.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot was trailing from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

Jodhpur was one of the keenly watched Lok Sabha seats as Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot made his political debut. Ashok Gehlot was even heavily criticized by the BJP for spending most of his time in the constituency promoting his son.

According to several media reports, out of Ashok Gehlot's 236 meetings in Rajasthan, 193 were conducted in Jodhpur alone.

Even another Congress ruled state Chhattisgarh has not given a soothing effect to the Congress as the BJP was leafing in 10 seats out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

It's notable that the BJP had replaced all of its sitting MPs in Chhattisgarh after the defeat in the last year's assembly polls.

According to a Raipur based source , one of the reasons for Congress' dismal performance in the state is that this time former Congress leader and President of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) Ajit Jogi and his party did not contest Elections.

It's notable that JCC (J) had damaged BJP instead of Congress in the last assembly elections.