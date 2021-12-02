What we know about first case of Omicron reported in the US

Rs 500 for RT-PCR, Rs 4,000 for faster RAT, up to 6 hours wait: What Omicron travel curbs mean to you

New Delhi, Dec 02: The United States announced its first case of Omicron in a traveller who recently returned from South Africa. The emergence of the new variant has created a lot of panic across the world.

Several countries have imposed severe travel restrictions to curtail the spread of this variant which is said to be less lethal compared to the Delta, but more transmissible.

All about the first Omicron case in US:

The traveller returned from South Africa on November 22

The person is fully vaccinated, but has not received a booster shot

All his contacts have tested negative

The traveller tested positive on November 29 and was in self-quarantine

Top US health official Antony Fauci said, "we feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms but actually the symptoms appear to be improving."

The first case of Omicron was confirmed by the San Francisco Health Department and California's state health department.

The traveller experienced symptoms and three days later she went for testing.

The new variant was identified within 30 hours of testing.

Governor of California said that there was no need to panic.

