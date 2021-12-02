For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
What we know about first case of Omicron reported in the US
India
New Delhi, Dec 02: The United States announced its first case of Omicron in a traveller who recently returned from South Africa. The emergence of the new variant has created a lot of panic across the world.
Several countries have imposed severe travel restrictions to curtail the spread of this variant which is said to be less lethal compared to the Delta, but more transmissible.
All about the first Omicron case in US:
- The traveller returned from South Africa on November 22
- The person is fully vaccinated, but has not received a booster shot
- All his contacts have tested negative
- The traveller tested positive on November 29 and was in self-quarantine
- Top US health official Antony Fauci said, "we feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms but actually the symptoms appear to be improving."
- The first case of Omicron was confirmed by the San Francisco Health Department and California's state health department.
- The traveller experienced symptoms and three days later she went for testing.
- The new variant was identified within 30 hours of testing.
- Governor of California said that there was no need to panic.
Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 8:52 [IST]