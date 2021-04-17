What was Waze’s teething hurry to execute Antilla bomb scare a week before budget session

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: The National Investigation Agency are probing to find out why there were 62 unaccounted bullets at suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze's residence in Thane.

The NIA is probing if these bullets were to be given to two history sheeters who were to drive the vehicle laden with Mukesh Ambani's residence. The original plan wast to get these two persons drive the vehicle to Ambani's residence, following which Waze had allegedly planned to kill them in an encounter, officials probing the case said.

Further the NIA also found that of the 30 bullets allotted to Waze, 25 were missing. The timing of the incident is interesting an official said. When the original plan with the history-sheeters did not work out, Waze decided to park the Scorpio vehicle outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. He parked the vehicle outside the residence on February 25, which was a week before the budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly was to begin.

In addition to this, Waze also decided to execute the plan himself. This seems very suspicious as he was in a teething hurry to execute the plan, an official told OneIndia. In the bargain, the plan did not go as expected for Waze, the official also said.