What to expect from the Indo-China military commander level talks

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The meeting between the Corps Commanders of India and China will take place on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo Border Personnel Meeting Point.

India has hopes that the meeting would be a constructive one and all pending issues would be sorted out. The Indian delegation this time would be led by Lt. General Anindya Sengupta.

Lt. General Sengupta had taken over from Lt. General P G K Menon as the Commander of the Fire and Fury Corps last week. This would be the 14th found of talks with China and it would be held on January 12.

The two sides had not spoken since October 10 last year. The deadlock continued since Beijing opposed the proposal made by New Delhi to resolve the remaining issues in the friction points along the LAC in one go.

The last time the two sides met was at the Chuhul-Moldo border on October 10 2021. The Indian side has sent several proposals for the next round of talks, but the response has not been favourable.

India has maintained that all friction points between Depsang and Chumar should be collectively tackled during the military commander level talks. China on the other hand has not been consistent in its replies. It keeps changing its demands and hence the Indian side is not aware of which of the proposals need to be taken seriously.

"The Indian side...made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals," a statement after the last round of talks read.