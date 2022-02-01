What the setting of a digital university means

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the Centre's plan to set up a digital university which will provide access to world class education to students across the country.

"A digital university will be established to provide access to world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience to students across the country at their doorsteps," Sitharaman said.

This would mean that the Centre would set up a networked hub and spoke model. The hub and spoke model refers to a distribution method in which everything originates at a centralised hub and then travels to smaller locations, ones for final consumption.

Each hub will be expected to build a cutting edge information and communication technology expertise.

Sitharaman said that the knowledge generated by the hubs will be made available in different Indian languages. The digital university will be set up as per ISTE standards. These are standards for the use of technology in learning and teaching, according to the Finance Minister.

