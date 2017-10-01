What the BSF unearthed in the 14 feet long tunnel built by Pakistan

The 14 foot long tunnel unearthed by the Border Security Force was meant to move terrorists into the Kashmir Valley. The tunnel had been built over a period of time along the International Border.

The tunnel not only was meant to help infiltrators but also acted as a storage for arms.

"An under-construction tunnel was found during sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana," the officials said.

The tunnel was 14 feet long when it was detected by the alert troops, the officials said, adding "war-like" store was recovered during the search of the tunnel indicating the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee back.

The officials said a special drive for the detection of tunnels was launched all along the international border in the wake of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan in which a soldier and a woman were killed and scores of civilians injured.

The tunnel was discovered just days after the BSF pushed Pakistan to call for a cease fire. The BSF launched a scathing attack on Pakistan in an operation code named "Operation Arjun." As part of the operation, the BSF hit at the houses and farms of both retired and serving officer across the border.

OneIndia News