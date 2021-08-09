YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What steps have been taken to reduce crowds outside vaccination centres: Kerala HC to state govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 9: What steps have been taken to reduce overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government.

    What steps have been taken to reduce crowds outside vaccination centres: Kerala HC to state govt

    The query was posed to the state by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and JusticeShaji P Chaly during hearing of a PIL initiated by the court on its own. "Steps taken to reduce crowding at COVID centres should also be explained with supporting documents," the bench directed.

    The PIL was initiated by the court based on news reports of crowding outside vaccination centres in the state. The state government has been directed to submit the steps taken by it before the next date of hearing on August 11.

    PTI

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine kerala high court

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X