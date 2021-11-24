BJP slams DK Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah's conversation on Sardar Patel's portrait in leaked clip - Watch

Bengaluru, Nov 24: A purported video of Karnataka State Congress President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah conversation over the absence of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's portrait at an event has surfaced online.

What's in the Clip?

In the video, Siddaramaiah speaks about the absence of Patel's portrait to DK Shivakumar and insists on having one at the event. "Today it is his (Sardar Patel) birth anniversary. There is no portrait of him," the former CM tells the state president.

DK Shivakumar responds, "It's a birthday (Indira Gandhi) and this is death anniversary (Sardar Patel). We don't keep their photos together. " Siddaramaiah responds, "BJP will take advantage of it." Then, the state Congress president directs a party worker to place Patel's portrait next to Indira's.

The incident occurred during an event organised by the party to observe Indira Gandhi's death anniversary and their conversation was caught on a hot mic. The video has now gone viral and faced severe criticism from the BJP.

Chikkamagaluru MLA and BJP National Secretary CT Ravi tweeted, "If anyone had doubt how much the Nehru Dynasty hated Sardar Patel, this video clears it. CONgress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar agree to place photo of Sardar Patel along with that of Indira Gandhi fearing BJP."

BJP National spokesperson tweeted, "Leaked voices of top Karnataka Congress leaders during a Press briefing exposes the typical "Dynastic" mindset of the party where tall leaders like Sardar Patel are pulled out of "Store Rooms" lest the BJP doesn't take political benefit out of the situation. #CongressInsultsPatel. [sic]"

Last month, the state Congress had landed in an embarrassing situation when party leader Ugrappa and ex-media co-ordinator MA Salim were caught bad-mouthing DK Shivakumar at the party office and their talk too was caught on hot mic.

