What PM Modi said after taking first vaccine shot

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The Prime Minister took the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 today.

The vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech was administered to the PM by Sister Nevada from Puducherry.

India on Monday began inoculating its elderly citizens against coronavirus in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. In this phase, people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years who are in the high-risk category will be administered the jab.

According to the latest version of the Co-Win application, it will be open to people for registration starting at 9am. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for getting the vaccine, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-Win 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu, etc.

In the second phase of the inoculation drive, vaccines will also be available at private hospitals. While it will be given for free at government hospitals, private hospitals have been allowed to charge no more than Rs 250 per person per dose Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges.