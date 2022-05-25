YouTube
    New Delhi, May 25: Viral fever is a common ailment during monsoon season in India. It is contagious and kids are easily affected by this viral infection during the rainy season.

    Explained: What is viral fever? Causes, symptoms and all about the infection

    What is Viral Fever?
    The seasonal changes often trigger viral infection. Doctors say that anything above the usual body temperature (98.6°) is considered as fever, which indicates that your body is fighting off a bacterial or viral infection.

    Your body's defensive mechanism tries to kick out the viruses and during the process, pyrogens are released in your body. This leads to an increase in your body temperature. The high fever is usually a sign of the immune system of the body, fighting against the intruding viruses.

    Causes of Viral Fever
    The common cause of viral fever is inhaling the virus-containing droplets from an infected person.

    Sharing food or drinks with the infected person also transmits viral fever.

    Children usually fall ill by consuming contaminated food or water. It can also spread through mosquito bites.

    Viral Fever Symptoms
    It can occur in any part of the body, intestines, lungs, air passages etc. The below-mentioned normally lasts for a few days, but viral fever might take two weeks to subside in some cases. The symptoms of viral fever include:

    fever (which intermittently rises and falls)

    fatigue

    dizziness

    weakness

    headache

    muscle, body and joint pains

    inflammation of the pharynx

    painful tonsils

    running nose

    nasal congestion

    chest congestion

    sore throat

    burning sensation in eyes

    cough

    skin rashes

    diarrhea

    nausea

    vomiting

    Who are Prone to Viral Fever?
    Those who are staying with an infected person.

    Those travelling to a place where a particular viral fever is prevalent.

    Those having unprotected sex.

    Those who share needles or syringes for drugs.

    How to Prevent Viral Fever?
    Maintain personal hygiene.

    Avoid sharing food and drinks.

    Eating warm food reduces the chances of viral fever.

    Get flu vaccinations

    Use mosquito repellents

    Dos and Don'ts during viral fever
    Dos
    Take ample rest.

    Drink a lot of water to prevent dehydration.

    Take tablets prescribed by doctors on time.

    Don'ts
    Don't self medicate

    Don't take anti-biotics unless your doctor tells you to take them.

    Don't share your clothes and food with others.

    X