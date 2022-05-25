Explained: What is viral fever? Causes, symptoms, prevention & more
New Delhi, May 25: Viral fever is a common ailment during monsoon season in India. It is contagious and kids are easily affected by this viral infection during the rainy season.
What
is
Viral
Fever?
The seasonal changes often trigger viral infection. Doctors say that anything above the usual body temperature (98.6°) is considered as fever, which indicates that your body is fighting off a bacterial or viral infection.
Your body's defensive mechanism tries to kick out the viruses and during the process, pyrogens are released in your body. This leads to an increase in your body temperature. The high fever is usually a sign of the immune system of the body, fighting against the intruding viruses.
Causes
of
Viral
Fever
The common cause of viral fever is inhaling the virus-containing droplets from an infected person.
Sharing food or drinks with the infected person also transmits viral fever.
Children usually fall ill by consuming contaminated food or water. It can also spread through mosquito bites.
Viral
Fever
Symptoms
It can occur in any part of the body, intestines, lungs, air passages etc. The below-mentioned normally lasts for a few days, but viral fever might take two weeks to subside in some cases. The symptoms of viral fever include:
fever (which intermittently rises and falls)
fatigue
dizziness
weakness
headache
muscle, body and joint pains
inflammation of the pharynx
painful tonsils
running nose
nasal congestion
chest congestion
sore throat
burning sensation in eyes
cough
skin rashes
diarrhea
nausea
vomiting
Who
are
Prone
to
Viral
Fever?
Those who are staying with an infected person.
Those travelling to a place where a particular viral fever is prevalent.
Those having unprotected sex.
Those who share needles or syringes for drugs.
How
to
Prevent
Viral
Fever?
Maintain personal hygiene.
Avoid sharing food and drinks.
Eating warm food reduces the chances of viral fever.
Get flu vaccinations
Use mosquito repellents
Dos
and
Don'ts
during
viral
fever
Dos
Take ample rest.
Drink a lot of water to prevent dehydration.
Take tablets prescribed by doctors on time.
Don'ts
Don't self medicate
Don't take anti-biotics unless your doctor tells you to take them.
Don't share your clothes and food with others.