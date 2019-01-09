"What is their relationship with Michel mama?', asks PM Modi to Congress leader

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Solapur, Jan 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Gandhis, referring to alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel as he retaliated on Rahul Gandhi's Rafale allegations.

Addressing public rally in Solapur after laying foundation for several development projects, PM Modi said, "Michel mama was lobbying for some other company. Congress leaders who are making noise now should explain to everyone - what is their relationship with Michel mama? Shouldn't they given an answer? Shouldn't the chowkidar ask them about it." (Kahin Michel Mama ki Saudebazi se hi wo deal ruk to nahin gayi thi? In tamam sawaloon ka jawab agenciyan to doondh hi rhi hain, desh ki janta bhi jawab maang rahi hai).

"As per media, the middleman of helicopter deal who has been brought to India from foreign country was not only involved in the helicopter deal, but also in France fighter jet deal of previous government, "said PM Modi.

PM Modi's comments come after a recent report claimed that Christian Michel had lobbied for Rafale's competitor Eurofighter.