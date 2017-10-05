What is the status of the Gauri Lankesh murder probe

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said earlier this week that the police have got definitive clues in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. The statement came at a time when the Special Investigation Team is yet to reveal any major breakthrough in the case.

What is the current status of the case? While the SIT officials have not divulged all details as there are multiple angles and clues that have emerged.

The SIT has the ballistics report that a 7.65 mm country made pistol was used in the murder. The SIT has learnt that the pistol is similar to the one used in the murders of rationalists M M Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar.

The SIT is yet to receive the cartridges used in the above mentioned murders. Unless this material is received, it would be futile for the SIT to draw a comparison this early. Apart from the ballistics, the police has also gone through the footage obtained from 500 close circuit television cameras. Call records too have been scanned by the investigating agency.

OneIndia News