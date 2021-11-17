Every part of the world including India where the partial lunar eclipse will be visible

What is the difference between a total and partial lunar eclipse

New Delhi, Nov 17: For a partial lunar eclipse to take place, the condition required is a full Moon aligned in a straight line with the Sun and Earth. A partial Lunar Eclipse would not take place on every full Moon. This is because a lunar body is inclined on its orbital plane at an angle of five degrees to the Earth's orbital plane around the Sun. The world would witness the longest partial lunar eclipse spanning over 6 hours on November 19.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on the opposite sides of the earth. A partial lunar eclipse on the other hand takes place when only when part of the Earth's shadow covers the Moon.

Chandra Grahan: Some myths on what you should avoid during a lunar eclipse

The reason why this Lunar Eclipse is so long is because it comes 41 hours after the Moon reaches apogee, which is its farthest point from the Earth. The farther away the moon is, the longer it takes to travel along. This results in more time to move out of the Earth's shadow.

According to NASA:

Is it safe to watch the lunar eclipse with your bare eyes

During some stages of a lunar eclipse, the Moon can appear reddish. This is because the only remaining sunlight reaching the Moon at that point is from around the edges of the Earth, as seen from the Moon's surface. From there, an observer during an eclipse would see all Earth's sunrises and sunsets at once.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 9:21 [IST]