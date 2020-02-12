What is Sarojini Mahishi report? And why Kannadigas call for bandh?

Bengaluru, Feb 12: Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a congregation of various pro-Kannada organisations, has called for a bandh tomorrow demanding a major share in the reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors.

The organisation is demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in the public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies.

The Mahishi Committee, headed by former Union Minister Sarojini Mahishi submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

The committee headed by Mahishi included poet Gopalakrishna Adiga, G. K. Satya, K. Prabhakara Reddy, G. Narayana Kumar, a legislator, and retired IAS officers B. S. Hanuman and Siddayya Puranik.

Who was Sarojini Bindurao Mahishi?

Sarojini Bindurao Mahishi, who headed the committee appointed by the government of Karnataka in 1983 to recommend criteria for reservation in employment in the State was an Indian teacher, lawyer, activist and politician.

She was the first woman Member of Parliament from the State of Karnataka, who represented the constituency Dharwad North for four terms between 1962 and 1980.

In 1983 she was elected to the Rajya Sabha as member of the Janata Party.

Salient features of the report

The committee, which recommend job opportunities for Kannadigas has made 58 recommendations.

100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in all public sector units.

100 percent reservation for Kannadigas in group 'c' and group 'd' jobs in Central government departments and PSUs operating in Karnataka.

A Minimum of 80 percent and 65 reservation for Kannadigas for Group 'b' and Group 'a' jobs respectively, in Central Government units and PSUs operating in Karnataka.

All Personnel officers in all industrial units in the state should invariably be a Kannadiga.

Industries should appoint local people on priority.

Several local organisations have quoted the Sarojini Mahishi report to insist all jobs in Karnataka to locals and implementation of local language in the state.

Government of Karnataka has formed "Kannada Abhivridhi Pradhikara" to oversee that the accepted recommendations of the report are implemented in Karnataka effectively.