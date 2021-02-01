What is Rahul Gandhi's Budget 2021 wish list

Now get access to Budget 2021 documents on your smartphone, how to download?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Ahead of Budget 2021, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter shared his wishlist for Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday morning. He demanded support for Micro, Small & Medium Entreprises (MSMEs), farmers and workers to generate employment.

Here is Gandhi's wish list for the Budget 2021:

Budget 2021 must:

Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.

Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.

Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders.

Gandhi's tweet comes shortly before FM Sitharaman's scheduled tabling of her third budget as finance minister at 11 am Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were spotted wearing a black gown to the Parliament, as a mark of their protest and in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third Budget in a short while from now. She used her trademark 'Bahi-Khata', a ledger wrapped in a red-coloured cloth, to carry Budget documents as she arrived in Parliament House to present her third straight Budget.