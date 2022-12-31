What is ‘Prajjwala Challenge’? How will it help the rural economy?

To get the ideas and suggestions that could help the rural economy grow, the government has launched a sort of competition 'Prajjwala Challenge'. Anybody can send his/her ideas that could be catalytic in the transformation of the rural economy.

New Delhi, Dec 31: Ever since its formation, the Modi government has committed itself to bring about a change in the rural economy, double the income of farmers and make village economy vibrant. It has initiated several schemes to uplift the rural economy as India's most of the population still resides in the villages.

Now, to get fresh ideas and solutions that could help the rural economy grow, the government has launched a sort of competition, called 'Prajjwala Challenge'. With this initiative, the government is inviting ideas, solutions and actions from the common public which could play a role as a catalyst in the transformation of the rural economy.

Inviting suggestions

This is another Modi model of governance where inputs directly from the stakeholders are taken into consideration. Under 'Prajjwala Challenge', people could now give their ideas and suggestions which would help transform the rural economy. This is a platform where ideas are invited from the private sector, social enterprises, startups or even individuals.

Additionally, the ideas and suggestions are also being welcomed from community-based organisations, incubation centres and investors as these are the entities that have potential to transform the rural economy to a great extent. The idea of India has villages in its core, and this government knows it well; therefore the 'Prajjwala Challenge'.

Give your ideas before 31st January

In a press release, the Rural Development Ministry has said that the people can visit the website www.prajjwalachallenge.com and submit their ideas and suggestions till 31st of January. Coming under the ambitious 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission', the Prajjwala Challenge winners will also receive monetary awards.

The focus area of the initiative is to get ideas and solutions around innovative technology solutions, inclusive growth and value chain interventions. Needless to say that the ideas that are aimed at enhancing women entrepreneurship are also being invited. The organizations or individuals with ideas and cost-effective solutions would also be welcomed.

Lastly, the rural economy is also about sustainability, place-based employment, localised models etc. amongst others. Therefore, the government is inviting ideas and solutions that could further enhance them all. The mission so far has mobilised nearly 87 million women who are associated with self-help groups (SHGs).

The government has also decided to share the ideas and suggestions on its portal 'Manthan'. Similarly, the BIMTECH-Atal Innovation Mission portal too will be sharing the challenge to reach a wide audience for better solutions and ideas on rural economy and how to make it an engine of growth.

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 17:23 [IST]