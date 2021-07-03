YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What is pogonotrophy, Tharoor’s new word and why is he using it for PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his penchant for rarely used English words, sent the Twitterati running for their dictionaries on Friday with another head scratcher -- pogonotrophy.

    Tharoor said he learnt of the new word pogonotrophy, which means the growing or cultivation of a beard, from a friend. He also used the word to take an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    What is pogonotrophy, Tharoor’s new word and why is he using it for PM Modi
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    A Twitter user reached out to Tharoor, saying she was waiting to learn a new word and the former Union minister was quick to oblige.

    "My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means ''the cultivation of a beard''. As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation...," he said in a tweet.

    Tharoor's tweet left many bemused with a Twitter user saying, "If the world has Oxford dictionary Why not India has Tharur Dictionary (sic)?"

    "Thanks for sharing this one from Tharoorictionary," said another user.

    This is not the first time Tharoor has sent Twitterati scurrying for their dictionaries.

    In May, Tharoor engaged in a friendly banter with TRS working president KT Rama Rao over COVID-19 medicine names and threw in another head scratcher -- floccinaucinihilipilification.

    Oxford dictionary describes floccinaucinihilipilification as the action or habit of estimating something as worthless.

    Tharoor has been a man of many words earlier too.

    In the past, he has stumped people with rarely used English words such as "farrago" and "troglodyte".

    While farrago means a confused mixture, a troglodyte means a person regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.

    Tharoor has also started a new weekly column on words in the Weekend Magazine of the ''Khaleej Times'' of Dubai.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News  

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor

    Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X