What is myocardial infarction that led to singer KK's sudden death? What are the warning signs?

New Delhi, Jun 03: Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK died after his performance in Kolkata leaving his fans in a state of sadness. The preliminary post-mortem report, it can be assumed that the cause of death was massive myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

"He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," a doctor who performed the autopsy told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity.

Over the years, an increase in the number of heart diseases has been a leading cause of worry for healthcare workers, patients and their families.

What is a heart attack?

As per CDC, a heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn't get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle.

What are the symptoms of heart attack?

The major symptoms of a heart attack are

Chest pain or discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. The discomfort can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain.

Feeling weak, light-headed, or faint. You may also break out into a cold sweat.

Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back.

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders.

Shortness of breath. This often comes along with chest discomfort, but shortness of breath also can happen before chest discomfort.

Other symptoms of a heart attack could include unusual or unexplained tiredness and nausea or vomiting. Women are more likely to have these other symptoms.

What can I do to recover after a heart attack?

You can lower your chances of having future health problems following a heart attack with these steps:

Physical activity-Talk with your health care team about the things you do each day in your life and work.

Your doctor may want you to limit work, travel, or sexual activity for some time after a heart attack.

Lifestyle changes-Eating a healthier diet, increasing physical activity, quitting smoking, and managing stress-in addition to taking prescribed medicines-can help improve your heart health and quality of life.

Ask your health care team about attending a program called cardiac rehabilitation to help you make these lifestyle changes.

Cardiac rehabilitation-Cardiac rehabilitation is an important program for anyone recovering from a heart attack, heart failure, or other heart problem that required surgery or medical care. Cardiac rehab is a supervised program that includes

Physical activity

Education about healthy living, including healthy eating, taking medicine as prescribed, and ways to help you quit smoking

Counseling to find ways to relieve stress and improve mental health

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:58 [IST]