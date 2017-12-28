What is instant Triple Talaq?

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious bill making instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, a development hailed by the government as "historic".

The bill was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various opposition members.

MPs from the RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, calling it arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e- biddat'. It gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.

What is Triple Talaq?

Triple talaq is the practice under which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by simply uttering "talaq" three times. It is prevalent among India's Muslim community majority of whom follow the Hanafi Islamic school of law.

The government has cited the example of many predominantly Muslim countries, including Pakistan, that have banned triple talaq.

In instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat a man pronounces talaq thrice during a sitting, on phone or write in a talaqnama or text message. Here the divorce is considered to be immediate and irrevocable even if the husband wants to later on re-conciliate.

Under this the only way for the couple to get back together is through a nikah halala. Under this process the woman has to get remarried, consummate the second marriage, get divorced, observe the three-month iddat period and return to her husband.

OneIndia News