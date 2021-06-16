What is green fungus infection? How does it spread? Symptoms and treatment
New Delhi, June 16: A 34-year-old COVID-19 survivor was recently diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment.
The patient was found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.
What is green fungus or Aspergillosis?
Aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a common mold (a type of fungus) that lives indoors and outdoors. Most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick.07-May-2021
What are the types of green fungus or Aspergillus
In most cases, aspergillosis is caused by a type of mold called Aspergillus fumigatus. There are approximately 180 species of Aspergillus, but fewer than 40 of them are known to cause infections in humans. Aspergillus fumigatus is the most common cause of human Aspergillus infections. However, different types of aspergillosis have different symptoms.
Where Aspergillosis comes from
Aspergillus, is very common both indoors and outdoors, so most people breathe in fungal spores every day.
How does it spread?
For people with healthy immune systems, breathing in Aspergillus isn't harmful. However, for people who have weakened immune systems, breathing in Aspergillus spores can cause an infection in the lungs or sinuses which can spread to other parts of the body. If invasive aspergillosis goes untreated, it can cause infectious pneumonia.
What causes Aspergillosis?
- compost piles
- stored grain
- marijuana leaves
- decaying vegetation
Symptoms
- Wheezing
- Shortness of breath
- Cough
- Fever (in rare cases)
Other symptoms of different types of aspergillosis can include:
- pain in your chest and bones
- vision difficulties
- blood in your urine
- less urine
- headaches
- chills
- difficulty breathing
- skin sores
- bloody phlegm
Is it contagious?
Aspergillosis is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from one person to another.
Treatment for Aspergillosis
Medication: Antifungal medication treats all types of the illness. Oral or intravenous drugs such as voriconazole can treat the invasive type of aspergillosis. If you have allergic aspergillosis, you may receive medication that suppresses your immune system, such as prednisone, along with antifungal drugs.
Surgery: People with severe cases of aspergillosis may need surgery.