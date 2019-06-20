  • search
    What is Gandhi Ji's talisman that President referred to in his joint address?

    New Delhi, June 20: 'Gandhi Ji's talisman' or 'Gandhi ji ke Jantar' is a advise by the Father of the Nation that can be used in situations of doubt. It is considered as one of the most valuable notes that Gandhi ji has left behind for citizens of the country.

    It also appears on the initial pages of most of the the NCERT text books. In Hindi books, it is referred to as "Gandhiji ka Jantar". It basically says that when in a doubt about taking a decision or a step, one must consider how a particular action would impact the poor of the country. Gandhiji says one must ask themself if the step they are going to take would make the life of the p[oor any better.

    File photo of Mahatma Gandhi
    File photo of Mahatma Gandhi

    Gaindhiji's talisman can serve as an effective yardstick to evaluate the relevance of government policies, business priorities and our daily actions with the society. It is a clarion call to those in powerful positions to think about the poor when taking decisions that affect the lives of the masses.

    Indian envoy to Israel recalls Gandhi ji's concern for environment, says Mahatma "had real foresight

    Today, President Ram Nath Kovind, towards the end of his joint address to the both Houses of Parliament, ended his speech by saying that he has an advise for the newly elected Mps. He said recall Gandhi ji's Talisman while carrying forward their duties and working for bettering the lives of the people.

    The following is Gandhi ji's Talisman:

    "I will give you a talisman. Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, apply the following test. Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man [woman] whom you may have seen, and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her]. Will he [she] gain anything by it? Will it restore him [her] to a control over his [her] own life and destiny? In other words, will it lead to swaraj [freedom] for the hungry and spiritually starving millions? Then you will find your doubts and your self melt away."

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
