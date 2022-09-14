Infants set to get Aadhaar: Here is why

Fact check: No, Aadhaar IDs of children are not mandatory to avail PM POSHAN benefits

When Nandan Nilekani was asked not to issue Aadhaar Card to a driver

What is Baal Aadhaar Card? Check registration process, benefits and other details

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 14: The Government of India has been encouraging people to register children under Baal Aadhaar initiative. In the last four years, over 3.43 crore children in the age group of 0-5 have been enrolled.

Interestingly, the Unique Identification Authority, the government owned body that issues Aadhaar Card, has enrolled more than 79 lakh children in the 0 - 5 age group during the first four months (April - July) of the current financial year.

So, what is Baal Aadhaar Card?

It is a kids-only Aadhaar Card issued only for the children in the age group of 0-5 group.

Does this card expire?

It is valid till the child attains the age of five and to differentiate the Baal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour.

Documents and proofs required to get Baal Aadhaar Card

It is carried out based on facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent/guardian (having a valid Aadhaar).

A proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Baal Aadhaar. School ID or any photo ID will be recognised.

Benefits of having Aadhaar Card?

Baal Aadhaar works as a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits, and also works as a digital photo identity for children right from birth.

Can the child immediately get Aadhaar Card after completing five years?

Yes. On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU). The MBU process goes through a de-duplication process. After completion of this process, the child is issued a normal Aadhaar without any change in the Aadhaar number.

What are the fees and charges to get Baal Aadhaar Card?

It will be issued free of cost. However, if there are demographic changes should be made in the card, then the government will charge Rs 50.

Also, the charge for updating the biometric details of the applicant is Rs 100.

How many days will it take for UIDAI to deliver your kid's card to your home?

Generally, it takes three months.

How to Apply Baal Aadhaar for Children Online?

Here is a step-by-step guide for online registration.

Log into the official website: https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/about-your-aadhaar/aadhaar-enrolment.html

Click on the Aadhaar Card registration link. In the next page, enter all the details of your child.

Proceed further by clicking on the fix appointment tab and schedule the date of registration.

Visit the enrollment centre with all the necessary documents, but don't forget to take a reference number along with the documents.

After the confirmation process, the applicant will get an acknowledgement number to track the status of the application.

After you complete the procedure, you will receive an SMS in 60 days from UIDAI.

How to Register Baal Aadhaar for Children Above 5 Years?

Visit nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre to apply for Aadhaar for your child.

Fill out the necessary form and submit it with relevant documents.

The authority will take the biometrics (10 fingerprints, iris scan, and photograph) of your child.

You will be given an acknowledgement slip which will have the enrolment number.

The Enrolment number can be used to check the status of the Aadhaar card.