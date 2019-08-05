What is Article 370: An explainer

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Union Government said that it has decided to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

What is Article 370: Here is an explainer:

The Article 370 accords a special status to the state of J&K.‎ The article was created on a temporary basis when the ruler of J&K signed the instrument of accession. Article 370 came into existence after independence and the same went ahead despite opposition from Dr B R Ambedkar who felt it would cause a further division.

What is Article 35A? An explainer

According to this the union government would have control over external affairs, defence and communications.

‎It cannot declare a financial emergency. The government of India cannot legislate on matters ‎provided in the union and concurrent list. The union government will have to consult with the state government in any matter affecting the state. The residents live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians. It gives a great deal of autonomy to the state government. It makes it almost another union government barring few powers which have been mentioned above.