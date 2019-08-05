For Quick Alerts
What is Article 370: An explainer
New Delhi, Aug 05: The Union Government said that it has decided to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
What is Article 370: Here is an explainer:
- The Article 370 accords a special status to the state of J&K. The article was created on a temporary basis when the ruler of J&K signed the instrument of accession. Article 370 came into existence after independence and the same went ahead despite opposition from Dr B R Ambedkar who felt it would cause a further division.
What is Article 35A? An explainer
- According to this the union government would have control over external affairs, defence and communications.
- It cannot declare a financial emergency. The government of India cannot legislate on matters provided in the union and concurrent list. The union government will have to consult with the state government in any matter affecting the state. The residents live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians. It gives a great deal of autonomy to the state government. It makes it almost another union government barring few powers which have been mentioned above.