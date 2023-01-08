One who wants to serve country will never become Agniveer: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

'What if you poison me': Akhilesh Yadav refuses to drink tea at UP Police headquarters

oi-Deepika S

Akhilesh Yadav was seen engaged in a verbal spat with the cops where he refused to drink the tea that was being offered and said he did not trust the police, further adding, that the cops could poison the tea.

Lucknow, Jan 08: Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday turned down the tea offered by police personnel saying that they might intoxicate him with poison.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the former UP chief minister can be heard saying that he will not drink tea offered by police officers there and will get it from outside.

"We will not drink tea from here. We will either drink from outside or bring our own tea, will take your cup. What if you poison me? I don't trust. I will get it from outside," he said as he asked someone to order tea from outside.

A Samajwadi Party office bearer, Manish Jagan Agarwal, was arrested here earlier in the day for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media. Angry over Agarwal's arrest, scores of SP workers gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters demanding his immediate release.

"Don't expect justice from BJP Govt. Police and administration are with those who do injustice and lie. Those who speaks truth will be punished. This isn't just about one day, BJP makes its people use derogatory language deliberately so that others respond," the SP leader said.

"When I reached the Police Headquarters, there was no one inside. If there is no one to listen to in the Police Headquarters, then imagine what would be the state of the rest of UP," Yadav told reporters.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala hit out at Akhilesh Yadav for his comments and said he is the same person who released the Varanasi blast accused terrorists.

"This is the level Akhilesh ji has stooped to this level. He is the Akhilesh Yadav ji who trusted terrorists and released them even though they were accused of Varanasi bomb blast and the HC has to put stay on it," said Shehzad Poonawala.