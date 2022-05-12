SC to decide if a man can be tried for raping his wife

In marital rape case, here is what the two judges of the Delhi HC said

What have the previous precedents on marital rape been

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict with one of the judges favouring striking down the provision, and the other holding it was not unconstitutional.

The Division Bench however granted leave to the parties to file an appeal before the Supreme Court, news agency PTI reported.

In 2017, the Supreme Court did read down the marital rape exception but only to change the age, and held that it should read "the wife not being under eighteen years of age" -- and not 15 -- ensuring that the IPC was in line with the age of consent, which is 18.

The same year, the Centre in its affidavit had opposed the pleas, saying that marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon that may destabilise the institution of marriage and an easy tool for harassing husbands.

A group of petitions had challenged the very constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape).

Several experts, NGOs and women activists have been arguing against the exception clause for grossly violating married women's rights under Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

Even the Justice Verma Committee, formed following the nationwide protests after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, had recommended removing the exception clause in Section 375 of the IPC that decriminalises marital rape in its report in 2013.

"The exemption for marital rape stems from a long outdated notion of marriage which regarded wives as no more than the property of their husbands.

"According to the common law of coverture, a wife was deemed to have consented at the time of the marriage to have intercourse with her husband at his whim. Moreover, this consent could not be revoked," the committee had said.

However, the recommendation was not part of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act passed in 2013, and a Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs formed to examine the ordinance before the passage of the law had said, "the entire family system will be under great stress" should marital rape be criminalised.

(With PTI inputs)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:44 [IST]