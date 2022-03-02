What happens if you produce a PAN with is invalid

Link PAN with Aadhaar by this date, if not your PAN could become inoperative

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The last date to link your PAN Card with Aadhaar is March 31 2022. If you do not link the same then your PAN may be deactivated.

In case you are linking your PAN with Aadhaar after the deadline you may have to pay Rs 1,000 to do so. In case the linking is not done, you will not be able to invest in stocks, mutual funds, open bank accounts etc.

Further if a person produces a PAN Card which is not valid, then under section 272N of the Income Tax Act 1961, then a penalty of Rs 10,000 could be imposed.

Why you should link PAN and Aadhaar?

If your PAN card is declared, you will not be able to file income tax returns, perform financial transactions that include a PAN, or receive government benefits such as pensions, scholarships, and LPG subsidy if this occurs.

In recent days, the Centre has made Aadhaar mandatory to a growing list of subsidies and schemes.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online?

Go to Income Tax e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on Link Aadhaar' section on the left side of the portal

Enter PAN number, Aadhaar number, name and the CAPTCHA.

Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

After verification, a pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

How to link Aadhaar card to PAN card via SMS

To link your PAN with Aadhaar, type UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number) (10-digit PAN number) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 11:54 [IST]