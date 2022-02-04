What happened when Priyanka, Akhilesh came face-to-face during campaign trail? Watch video

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 3: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came face-to-face during a campaign trail on Thursday and they waved at each other from their vehicles when their roadshows crossed paths.

In the Jahangirabad area, Priyanka was travelling in an open vehicle while Akhilesh was travelling in a bus repurposed for campaigning when the incident took place.



Akhilesh was accompanied by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Both greeted Priyanka from the roof of their vehicle while Priyanka waved at them from her open car. Later, she campaigned in Siyana atop a tractor while braving the showers.

Despite not having an alliance in Uttar Pradesh election, Congress and Samajwadi Party have maintained a cordial relationship. It was evident after the grand old party decided not to field candidates against Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shiv Pal Yadav in on Karhal and Jaswant Nagar assembly seats.

The Samajwadi Party had not fielded candidates on Rae Bareilly and Amethi Lok Sabha seats against INC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general polls. In a reciprocal gesture, the grand old party is not fielding anyone from the aforementioned seats.

The elections in the all-important state of Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

