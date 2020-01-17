  • search
    What happened under Hitler is unfolding in India now: Amarinder on CAA

    Chandigarh, Jan 17: Slamming the Modi government over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday claimed that events unfolding now bear similarity to the ones witnessed in Germany in 1930s when Adolf Hitler was at the helm.

    "You want to change secular fabric of this country. It is very sad what is happening now. We had not even thought of such a thing. We want to break brotherhood merely for politics," Singh said while adding the no lessons have been learnt from history.

    He said it was ethnic cleansing in Hitler's Germany in 1930s and claimed that now same events are unfolding in India.

    "Germans did not speak then, and they regretted it, but we have to speak now, so that we don't regret later," he asserted, urging the Opposition, particularly the Akalis, to read Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' to "understand the dangers" of the CAA.

    Punjab Assembly on Friday passed resolution seeking the repeal of the CAA and move the top court.

    Taking clue from Kerala, Punjab could challenge the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Act in the Supreme Court. The Kerala government had approached the Supreme Court on January 14, challenging the validity of the Citizenship Act.

