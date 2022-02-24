What ED said about Nawab Mallik’s alleged links to the D-Gang

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, Nawab Mallik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. He faces charges relating to a land deal that is linked with terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. He was remanded in ED custody until March 3.

The ED said that Mallik had allegedly bought around 3 acres of land at Gowala Compound in Kurla and paid Rs 85 lakh, including Rs 55 lakh in cash between 1999 and 2005. He had paid the cash to Dawood's sister, Haseena Parkar. The property according to the ED was usurped from its original owners and sold to Mallik.

This was done in connivance with with members of the Dawood gang. The land originally belonged to one Munira Plumber and was allegedly acquired by Parkar in 1995 through a forged power of attorney in the name of her driver Salim Patel.

The ED further said that Mallik met Parkar thrice to negotiate the deal and Plumber only got to know about the sale in 2021.

At first Mallik is said to have encroached upon a small portion of the land in 1995 through a shop. Later on he managed to get tenancy rights to a warehouse on the property that was held through Solidus Investments which belonged to Kanubhai Patel, an industrialist. He had sold the company to Mallik in 2002.

Prior to his arrest, Mallik's house was searched, following which he was brought to the agency's office in South Mumbai and questioned. In his defence, Mallik argued that there is no connection to show the connection between him and the D gang. His counsel Amit Desai said that a property transaction dating back to 1999 when the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was not even in force is being used to create an impression that an elected representative of Maharashtra is involved in anti-national activities.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 9:00 [IST]