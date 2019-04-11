What does vote percentage till 3 PM mean for Gadkari?

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, April 11: The Nagpur Lok Sabha seat is one of the important parliamentary constituencies not only in Maharashtra but also in India.

Nagpur is home to two different political ideologies of the country: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which favours Hindutva; and Buddhism, which is considered as anti- Brahmanical.

Candidature of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur has made it more interesting as he is being tipped as the prime ministerial face of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if it falls short of majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the results of 2019 General Elections will be declared on May 23.

Congress has fielded Nana Patole against Gadkari, who had defeated seven-time Congress MP Vilas Muttemwar by a huge margin of 2,86,828 votes in 2014.

The voting percentage figures of Nagpur Lok Sabha till 3 P.M. portend that Gadkari is heading towards victory.

Lok Sabha elections: Gadkari casts vote in Nagpur

There are six Assembly constituencies in Nagpur Lok Sabha: Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, and Nagpur North (SC).

Till 3 P.M. the voting percentage in Nagpur South West was 41.38% (154697 votes), Nagpur South 38.63% (145129 votes), Nagpur East 40.23% (146516), Nagpur Central 38.15% (120935 votes), Nagpur West 33.90% (120086 votes), and Nagpur North (SC) 37.58% (140982 votes).

Out of total 21,60,217 voters, 828345 people have cast their votes in Nagpur by 3 P.M.

"The high voting percentage in Nagpur South West and Nagpur East is a good omen for Gadkari as both of these constituencies have the majority of voters who have always supported the BJP, " a political analyst tells One India from Nagpur.

Nagpur South West is the area of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur East is being represented by BJP MLA Krishna Khopde.

Nagpur Central and Nagpur North North are the two constituencies where the majority of Muslim and Dalit voters reside.

The analyst says that if the trend of high voting in BJP dominated areas continues till the end of the voting then there is no doubt that Gadkari will once again emerge as a winner.

The analyst also said that it is not a secret that Gadkari and Fadnavis are rivals within the BJP, but the high voting percentage in Fadnavis ' constituency shows that the RSS has managed to tame rivalry at the crucial period.