What does PM stand by: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's stand on COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 03: Wayanad MP and former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday for ambiguity in the vaccine policy of the country, seeking clarity over the same.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM - Everyone will get vaccine. BJP in Bihar elections- Everyone in Bihar will get free vaccine. Now, GOI- Never said everyone will get vaccine. Exactly what does the PM stand by."

The Wayanad MP's tweet came in response to the government stating on Tuesday that it has not talked about vaccinating the entire population of the country against the coronavirus, even as India reported 9,462,809 infections and 137,621 related deaths that day.

"I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Union health ministry, had said.

Bhushan had also said that the average daily positivity rate in India has been 3.72 per cent and with 211 cases per million, India has the lowest cases per million count "among all the big nations". While data from the last seven days indicates that cases are increasing in European nations, the cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India, he had noted.

The cumulative positivity rate fell from 7.15 per cent to 6.69 per cent between November 11 and December 1. "The number of recoveries had exceeded the number of new COVID-19 infections in India in the month of November," Bhushan added.