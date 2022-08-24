YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    What Congress said on Adani's bid for NDTV

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Opposition leaders on Wednesday expressed concern over billionaire Gautam Adani's 'hostile takeover' of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) with an indirect acquisition of a 29.18 per cent stake in the media giant followed by an offer to buy out a further 26 per cent controlling stake.

    The owners of NDTV, one of the nation's most popular news channels, said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion.

    What Congress said on Adanis hostile takeover bid for NDTV

    "The news of a deeply over-leveraged company owned by the PM's 'khaas dost' making a hostile takeover bid of a well-known TV news network is nothing but concentration of economic and political power, and a brazen move to control and stifle any semblance of an independent media," Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said in a tweet.

    Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam AdaniCentre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

    In reference to the development, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The news of a deeply over-leveraged company owned by the PM's 'khaas dost' making a hostile takeover bid of a well-known TV news network is nothing but concentration of economic and political power, and a brazen move to control and stifle any semblance of an independent media."

    "What's mysterious is how a loan given by one of the 'Humare Do' is used as a weapon by the other member of the duo to trigger the hostile takeover of the television network. Ironical, that an outfit called 'Vishvapradhan' is closely involved!" Ramesh tweeted.

    Adani's stunning move to seek control of NDTV as part of an ambitious expansion plan has the potential to change the media landscape. The channel said in a statement that the move by the Adani Group "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders".

    Comments

    More GAUTAM ADANI News  

    Read more about:

    gautam adani

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X