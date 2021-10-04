What are the farmers protesting about? We have stayed the farm laws says SC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: The Supreme Court has asked what the farmers are protesting about. We have already stayed the 3 farm laws, the court also added.

There is nothing to be implemented. What are the farmers protesting about? No one other than the court can decide the validity of the farm laws. When that is so and when the farmers are in court challenging the laws, why are they protesting on the streets, the court also observed.

The court also said that it would see whether the farmers have a right to protest when the issue of farm laws is sub-judice. The court will decide if it is right to protest is an absolute right. The Attorney General said that there should be no further protests to prevent unfortunate incidents like the one that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Last month a panel appointed by the Supreme Court had said that the laws are fully in favour of the farmers.

The panel member acknowledged that the government and the Supreme Court have to consider the law and order issue that may arise with the release of the report for which they needed to take time, but "they just cannot dump it and they should not dump it".

Shetkari Sanghatana president, Anil J Ghanwat, the panel member who had written to the Chief Justice of India on September 1 urging him to make the report public, also said the committee does not support repeal of the three laws, as being demanded by protesting farmers, but he and his organisation certainly believed that there are "many defects" in the laws that needed to be addressed.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 13:26 [IST]