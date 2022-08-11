India
    'What a joke': Nitish Kumar on Sushil Modi's 'he wanted to be Vice President' claim

    Patna, Aug 11: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has rejected claims by BJP MP and his former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi that some people in Kumar's party gave feelers to nominate the Chief Minister for the Vice President's post.

    "You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It's bogus. I had no such desire," Nitish told reporters.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    "Did they forget how much did our party support in Pres-VP polls?..Let them talk against me so that they get a position again," he said.

    Speaking in an interview with NDTV, former Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi claimed that the fallout between his party and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) could be linked to the Bihar chief minister's desire to become the country's vice president.

    "Nitish wanted to become Vice President of India. Many JDU senior leaders sounded BJP Ministers if it is possible," Sushil Kumar Modi said in a tweet.

    The BJP-led NDA had chosen former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice presidential candidate. Dhankhar defeated Margarat Alva of the opposition to ascend to the top post.

    X